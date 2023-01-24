U.S. Air Force KC-46s, F-35s arrive on Nevatim Air Base for Juniper Oak

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron, lands at Nevatim Airbase, Israel, Jan. 24, 2023, during Juniper Oak. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 08:45
|Photo ID:
|7600751
|VIRIN:
|230124-F-TV052-0161
|Resolution:
|4038x2687
|Size:
|3.88 MB
|Location:
|NEVATIM AIR BASE, IL
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
