U.S. Air Force KC-46s, F-35s arrive on Nevatim Air Base for Juniper Oak

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron, lands at Nevatim Airbase, Israel, Jan. 24, 2023, during Juniper Oak. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)

