    U.S. Air Force KC-46s, F-35s arrive on Nevatim Air Base for Juniper Oak

    NEVATIM AIR BASE, ISRAEL

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jackson Manske 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron, soars over Nevatim Airbase, Israel, Jan. 24, 2023, during Juniper Oak. Juniper Oak is a large-scale bilateral multi-domain exercise aimed to enhance interoperability between U.S. and Israeli armed forces contributing to integrated regional security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jackson Manske)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 08:45
    Photo ID: 7600750
    VIRIN: 230124-F-TV052-0192
    Resolution: 4012x2669
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: NEVATIM AIR BASE, IL
    This work, U.S. Air Force KC-46s, F-35s arrive on Nevatim Air Base for Juniper Oak [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Jackson Manske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCENTCOM
    1CTCS
    JuniperOak2023
    JuniperOak
    Nevatim Airbase

