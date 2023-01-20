Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Locked n’ Loaded: Annual Load Crew Competition [Image 2 of 4]

    Locked n’ Loaded: Annual Load Crew Competition

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Corderral Williams, a weapons load crew chief assigned to the 495th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, reviews the checklist during an annual load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 20, 2023. The competition consisted of the 492nd, 493rd, 494th, and 495th Fighter Squadron members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.25.2023 05:39
    Photo ID: 7600541
    VIRIN: 230120-F-UJ371-1494
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    This work, Locked n’ Loaded: Annual Load Crew Competition [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15
    F-35
    Load Crew Competition
    48FW
    Liberity Wing

