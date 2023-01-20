Locked n’ Loaded: Annual Load Crew Competition

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Corderral Williams, a weapons load crew chief assigned to the 495th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, reviews the checklist during an annual load crew competition at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 20, 2023. The competition consisted of the 492nd, 493rd, 494th, and 495th Fighter Squadron members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

