Locked n’ Loaded: Annual Load Crew Competition

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Corderral Williams, 495th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew chief, checks ordnance on an F-35 Lighting II at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 20, 2023. During the competition members loaded munitions while being graded on speed, reliability, safety, and proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

