Locked n’ Loaded: Annual Load Crew Competition

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maryjane Bock, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 495th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, loads ordnance onto an F-35 Lighting II at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 20, 2023. The competition consisted of the 492nd, 493rd, 494th, and 495th Fighter Squadron members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)

