U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Maryjane Bock, a weapons load crew member assigned to the 495th Aircraft Maintenance Unit, loads ordnance onto an F-35 Lighting II at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, Jan. 20, 2023. The competition consisted of the 492nd, 493rd, 494th, and 495th Fighter Squadron members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Austin Salazar)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 05:39
|Photo ID:
|7600542
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-UJ371-1524
|Resolution:
|5698x3791
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Locked n’ Loaded: Annual Load Crew Competition [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Austin Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT