U.S. Army Sgt. Adam Wells, NCOIC, Intelligence and Security Directorate, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, poses for a photo before skiing down a Bavarian slope in Garmisch, Germany January 14, 2023. Members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Intelligence and Security Directorate participated in a team building and morale event January 13 to 15, 2023, in which they also climbed the Zugspitze, the highest mountain in Germany at 9,718 feet above sea level.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 02:42 Photo ID: 7600438 VIRIN: 230114-A-FX425-0003 Resolution: 1440x1791 Size: 338.62 KB Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE Hometown: WITCHITA, KS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d TSB personnel build camaraderie climbing Germany’s highest mountain [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.