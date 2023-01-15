2d TSB personnel build camaraderie climbing Germany’s highest mountain

Courtesy Photo | Members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Intelligence and Security Directorate...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Intelligence and Security Directorate pose for a photo during a team building and morale event in Garmisch, Germany January 14, 2023. During the event, the participants also climbed the Zugspitze, the highest mountain in Germany at 9,718 feet above sea level. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, Germany — Members from the 2d Theater Signal Brigade’s Intelligence and Security Directorate participated in a team building and morale event in Garmisch, Germany January 13 to 15, 2023.



During the event, the participants also climbed the Zugspitze, the highest mountain in Germany at 9,718 feet above sea level. Camaraderie was the goal as they skied and snowboarded through the Bavarian slopes.



This event was the first of its kind for the S2 personnel, and had a positive effect on the group’s morale.



“Soldiers need opportunities to form bonds with their sections and experience others as people, and not just fellow Soldiers,” said Sgt. Adam Wells, 2d TSB S2 NCOIC. “Having the opportunity to spend time with my Soldiers in a non-work related capacity and learn more about them as individuals boosts my morale.”



Private First Class Connor Beebe said participating in this event helped bring the team closer, which enables them to communicate and work better together.



“I feel as though my team is closer and can work, and communicate more efficiently together, while keeping the workplace a fun and light-hearted place,” he said. “It is critical that 2d TSB personnel spend time socializing and bonding with the people you see almost as often as your own family. Our section strives to create a safe and friendly environment for all our members, and shared experiences like these are what makes people closer, not only to their individual peers, but as a team. I am happier with my friendships with my fellow Soldiers and look forward to coming into work every day.”



Morale building events such as these are important for Soldiers stationed in overseas duty locations, Wells said.



“It’s far too easy for Soldiers to live their lives within the confines of the installation and never take advantage of travel and cultural immersion without section or unit sponsored events,” he said. “Soldiers who have opportunities to spend time together and develop camaraderie are far more likely to build cohesive teams and truly become mission enablers. Impactful trips and activities, like summiting the tallest mountain in Germany and skiing the Bavarian Alps, are the memories that will last a lifetime and contribute positively towards greater Army issues such as retention.”