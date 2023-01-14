U.S. Army Pfc Connor Beebe, Signal Intelligence Analyst, 2d Theater Signal Brigade, poses for a photos after snowboarding in the Bavarian slopes during a a team building and morale event in Garmisch, Germany January 13 to 15, 2023. During the event, the participants also climbed the Zugspitze, the highest mountain in Germany at 9,718 feet above sea level. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 02:43 Photo ID: 7600437 VIRIN: 230114-A-FX425-0002 Resolution: 3277x2691 Size: 1.26 MB Location: GARMISCH-PARTENKIRCHEN, DE Hometown: KELLER, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2d TSB personnel build camaraderie climbing Germany’s highest mountain [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.