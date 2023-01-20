Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW BASH Team [Image 7 of 7]

    39th ABW BASH Team

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alberto Lopez Gonzalez Jr., a weapons safety manager assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing Safety office, uses a long-range acoustic hailing device that scares birds off the flight line at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 20, 2023. The Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard team conducts routine flight line safety procedures to ensure the runway is operational. They use multiple wildlife dissuasion tools including a long-range acoustic hailing device, which works as a focused speaker, and non-lethal laser systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

    This work, 39th ABW BASH Team [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    BASH
    Incirlik AB
    Wing Safety

