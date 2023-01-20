U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Alberto Lopez Gonzalez Jr., left, a weapons safety manager, and Master Sgt. James Levine, NCOIC of flight safety, both assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing Safety office, use a long-range acoustic hailing device to that scares birds off the flight line at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 20, 2023. The Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard team conducts routine flight line safety procedures to ensure the runway is operational. They use multiple wildlife dissuasion tools including a long-range acoustic hailing device, which works as a focused speaker, and non-lethal laser systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2023 03:02
|Photo ID:
|7600426
|VIRIN:
|230120-F-MO337-1080
|Resolution:
|6116x4082
|Size:
|1.66 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th ABW BASH Team [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
