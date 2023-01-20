U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Smith, left, NCOIC of occupational safety, and Tech. Sgt. Joshua Snyder, a weapons safety manager, both assigned to the 39th Air Base Wing Safety office, utilize a non-lethal laser system to scare birds off the flight line at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 20, 2023. The Bird Aircraft Strike Hazard team conducts routine flight line safety procedures to ensure the runway is operational. They use multiple wildlife dissuasion tools including a long-range acoustic hailing device, which works as a focused speaker, and non-lethal laser systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.25.2023 03:02 Photo ID: 7600421 VIRIN: 230120-F-MO337-1006 Resolution: 6128x4090 Size: 2.09 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th ABW BASH Team [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.