Marine Corps Installations Pacific Commanding General Visits Asan Beach for Site Survey

Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, Commanding General of Marine Corps Installations Pacific (MCIPAC) and MCIPAC Sgt. Maj. Anthony J. Easton visit Asan Beach on Jan. 23, 2023, the site of the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony, which will take place on Jan. 26, 2023. The base is currently under construction and is named after the late Brig. Gen. Vicente “Ben” Thomas Garrido Blaz, the first CHamoru Marine to attain the rank of general officer. MCB Camp Blaz will play an essential role in strengthening the Department of Defense’s ability to deter and defend while securing a Marine Corps posture in the Indo-Pacific region that is geographically distributed and operationally resilient. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Amanda Merritt)
01.23.2023
01.25.2023
|7600378
|230123-M-WZ554-1001
|6720x4480
|30.93 MB
|GU
|0
|0
