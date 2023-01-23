Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific Commanding General Visits Asan Beach for Site Survey [Image 1 of 4]

    GUAM

    01.23.2023

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    Col. Christopher L. Bopp, Commanding Officer of Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz joins Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, Commanding General of Marine Corps Installations Pacific to visit Asan Beach on Jan. 23, 2023, the site of the Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Blaz Reactivation and Naming Ceremony, which will take place on Jan. 26, 2023. The base is currently under construction and is named after the late Brig. Gen. Vicente “Ben” Thomas Garrido Blaz, the first CHamoru Marine to attain the rank of general officer. MCB Camp Blaz will play an essential role in strengthening the Department of Defense’s ability to deter and defend while securing a Marine Corps posture in the Indo-Pacific region that is geographically distributed and operationally resilient. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Amanda Merritt)

    TAGS

    Guam
    Marine Corps
    Reactivation
    MCIPAC
    MCB Camp Blaz

