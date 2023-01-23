Major Gen. Michael Keating, Deputy Commanding General, III Armored Corp Fort Hood, competes in a friendly game of foosball with Soldiers from the Mobilization Support Brigade (MSB) during the opening of the North Fort Hood recreation center, January 24, 2023, Fort Hood, Texas. The opening of the recreation center was a joint effort focused on moral and was taken on by the MSB, Directorate of Plans Training Mobilization Security (DPTMS), Director of Family and Moral and Welfare (DFMWR) and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES). Soldiers who visit the recreation center will be able to enjoy billiards, Ping-Pong, television, card games, board games snacks, relaxation, and socialization with fellow Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashley Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 22:49 Photo ID: 7600317 VIRIN: 230123-A-BM388-227 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.51 MB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: GATESVILLE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, North Fort Hood recreation center opening [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.