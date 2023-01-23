Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    North Fort Hood recreation center opening [Image 3 of 3]

    North Fort Hood recreation center opening

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    561st Regional Support Group

    Major Gen. Michael Keating, Deputy Commanding General, III Armored Corp Fort Hood, competes in a friendly game of foosball with Soldiers from the Mobilization Support Brigade (MSB) during the opening of the North Fort Hood recreation center, January 24, 2023, Fort Hood, Texas. The opening of the recreation center was a joint effort focused on moral and was taken on by the MSB, Directorate of Plans Training Mobilization Security (DPTMS), Director of Family and Moral and Welfare (DFMWR) and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES). Soldiers who visit the recreation center will be able to enjoy billiards, Ping-Pong, television, card games, board games snacks, relaxation, and socialization with fellow Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashley Wilson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 22:49
    Photo ID: 7600317
    VIRIN: 230123-A-BM388-227
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Hometown: GATESVILLE, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, North Fort Hood recreation center opening [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    North Fort Hood recreation center opening
    North Fort Hood recreation center opening
    North Fort Hood recreation center opening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Hood
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army
    561st Regional Support Group
    Mobilization Support Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT