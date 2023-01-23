North Fort Hood recreation center opening

From left to right center, Lee Stockland, director of Directorate of Plans Training Mobilization Security (DPTMS), Gatesville Mayor Gary Chumley, Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, Deputy Commanding General, III Armored Corp Fort Hood, Col. David Newman, commanding officer of the Mobilization Support Brigade and Sergeant Maj. Ryan Hockenberry acting Command Sgt. Maj. MSB, pose before cutting a ceremonial ribbon for the opening of the North Fort Hood recreation center, January 24, 2023, Fort Hood, Texas. The opening of the recreation center was a joint effort focused on moral and was taken on by the MSB, DPTMS, Director of Family and Moral and Welfare (DFMWR) and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES). Soldiers who visit the recreation center will be able to enjoy billiards, Ping-Pong, television, card games, board games snacks, relaxation, and socialization with fellow Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashley Wilson)

