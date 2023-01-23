Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    North Fort Hood recreation center opening [Image 2 of 3]

    North Fort Hood recreation center opening

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin Hardin 

    561st Regional Support Group

    From left to right center, Lee Stockland, director of Directorate of Plans Training Mobilization Security (DPTMS), Gatesville Mayor Gary Chumley, Maj. Gen. Michael Keating, Deputy Commanding General, III Armored Corp Fort Hood, Col. David Newman, commanding officer of the Mobilization Support Brigade and Sergeant Maj. Ryan Hockenberry acting Command Sgt. Maj. MSB, cut a ceremonial ribbon for the opening of the North Fort Hood recreation center, January 24, 2023, Fort Hood, Texas. The opening of the recreation center was a joint effort focused on moral and was taken on by the MSB, DPTMS, Director of Family and Moral and Welfare (DFMWR) and the Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES). Soldiers who visit the recreation center will be able to enjoy billiards, Ping-Pong, television, card games, board games snacks, relaxation, and socialization with fellow Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ashley Wilson)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 22:49
    Photo ID: 7600314
    VIRIN: 230123-A-BM388-934
    Resolution: 6720x3768
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Hometown: GATESVILLE, TX, US
    This work, North Fort Hood recreation center opening [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Justin Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hood
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Army
    561st Regional Support Group
    Mobilization Support Brigade

