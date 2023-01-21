Army Staff Sgt. Leonard Korir (#157) of Fort Carson, Colorado leads the men's pack during the 2023 Armed Forces Cross Country Championship held in conjunction with the USA Track and Field Cross Country National Championship in Richmond, Va. The Armed Forces Championship features teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard runners), and Air Force (with Space Force Runners). Department of Defense Photo by Mr. Steven Dinote - Released.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.21.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 16:19 Photo ID: 7600006 VIRIN: 230121-A-RQ616-0074 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 9.85 MB Location: RICHMOND, VA, US Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US Hometown: NICEVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kurgat wins national title; Army men and women capture Armed Forces cross country gold [Image 2 of 2], by Steven Dinote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.