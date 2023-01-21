Army Sgt. Ednah Kurgat of Fort Carson, Colorado crosses the finish line to win the women's national championship during 2023 Armed Forces Cross Country Championship held in conjunction with the USA Track and Field Cross Country National Championship in Richmond, Va. The Armed Forces Championship features teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard runners), and Air Force (with Space Force Runners). Department of Defense Photo by Mr. Steven Dinote - Released.
01.21.2023
01.24.2023
|7600004
|230121-A-RQ616-0065
|4944x3372
|8.38 MB
RICHMOND, VA, US
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|1
|0
Kurgat wins national title; Army men and women capture Armed Forces cross country gold
