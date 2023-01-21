Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kurgat wins national title; Army men and women capture Armed Forces cross country gold [Image 1 of 2]

    Kurgat wins national title; Army men and women capture Armed Forces cross country gold

    RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2023

    Photo by Steven Dinote 

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    Army Sgt. Ednah Kurgat of Fort Carson, Colorado crosses the finish line to win the women's national championship during 2023 Armed Forces Cross Country Championship held in conjunction with the USA Track and Field Cross Country National Championship in Richmond, Va. The Armed Forces Championship features teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard runners), and Air Force (with Space Force Runners). Department of Defense Photo by Mr. Steven Dinote - Released.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 16:20
    Photo ID: 7600004
    VIRIN: 230121-A-RQ616-0065
    Resolution: 4944x3372
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: RICHMOND, VA, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kurgat wins national title; Army men and women capture Armed Forces cross country gold [Image 2 of 2], by Steven Dinote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kurgat wins national title; Army men and women capture Armed Forces cross country gold
    Kurgat wins national title; Army men and women capture Armed Forces cross country gold

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kurgat wins national title; Army men and women capture Armed Forces cross country gold

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Championship
    Armed Forces
    cross country
    running
    2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT