    Obangame Express 2023 Exercise Control Group brief [Image 3 of 4]

    Obangame Express 2023 Exercise Control Group brief

    NIGERIA

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    U.S. Navy Cmdr. James Angel speaks to partner and ally-nation liaison officers during an Exercise Control Group brief for Obangame Express 2023, in the Naval Dockyard in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 23, 2023. Obangame Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation, and increase maritime safety and security among participating nations in the Gulf of Guinea and Southern Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Cameron C. Edy)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2023
