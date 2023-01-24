230124-N-EH998-1090 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) sails in front of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) during exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 24, 2023. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise, led by U.S. Central Command and the Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing "Juniper" series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 11:58
|Photo ID:
|7599567
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-EH998-1090
|Resolution:
|6547x4365
|Size:
|968.66 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) Participates in Juniper Oak 23 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
