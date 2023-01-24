Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) Participates in Juniper Oak 23 [Image 5 of 5]

    USS Nitze (DDG 94) Participates in Juniper Oak 23

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    230124-N-EH998-1090 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) sails in front of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) during exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 24, 2023. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise, led by U.S. Central Command and the Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing "Juniper" series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 11:58
    Photo ID: 7599567
    VIRIN: 230124-N-EH998-1090
    Resolution: 6547x4365
    Size: 968.66 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) Participates in Juniper Oak 23 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #JuniperOak
    Juniper Oak
    Juniper Oak 23
    #JuniperOak23

