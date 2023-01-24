USS Nitze (DDG 94) Participates in Juniper Oak 23

230124-N-EH998-1099 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser Leyte Gulf (CG 55) sails in formation with the Israeli Navy during exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 24, 2023. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise, led by U.S. Central Command and the Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing "Juniper" series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

