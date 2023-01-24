230124-N-EH998-1079 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2023) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser Leyte Gulf (CG 55) sails in formation during exercise Juniper Oak 2023-2, Jan. 24, 2023. Juniper Oak 23-2 is a bilateral military exercise, led by U.S. Central Command and the Israeli Defense Force, designed to enhance interoperability between the U.S. and Israel militaries. Juniper Oak 23-2 joins the long-standing "Juniper" series that the U.S. and Israel have conducted for more than 20-years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 11:59
|Photo ID:
|7599558
|VIRIN:
|230124-N-EH998-1079
|Resolution:
|6511x3662
|Size:
|925.29 KB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nitze (DDG 94) Participates in Juniper Oak 23 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
