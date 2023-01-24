Nicole Anderson grew up in Pirmasens, Germany, in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s where the U.S. Army installations and facilities there were still active and the gates were still wide open. Because of this, the German-American lifestyle is quite normal for her. So it was no surprise when she accepted a job with Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz as an administrative support assistant. “I’ve been around the U.S. Army for so long it’s now part of who I am,” she said.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 08:41 Photo ID: 7599254 VIRIN: 230124-A-SM279-672 Resolution: 2016x2878 Size: 1.23 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Hometown: PIRMASENS, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRC Rheinland-Pfalz helps local girl from Pirmasens regain what she missed most [Image 2 of 2], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.