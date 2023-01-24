LRC Rheinland-Pfalz helps local girl from Pirmasens regain what she missed most

Photo By Cameron Porter | Nicole Anderson grew up in Pirmasens, Germany, in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s...... read more read more Photo By Cameron Porter | Nicole Anderson grew up in Pirmasens, Germany, in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s where the U.S. Army installations and facilities there were still active and the gates were still wide open. Because of this, the German-American lifestyle is quite normal for her. So it was no surprise when she accepted a job with Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz as an administrative support assistant. “I’ve been around the U.S. Army for so long it’s now part of who I am,” she said. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – As a German girl growing up in her hometown of Pirmasens, Germany, in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s where the U.S. Army installations and facilities there were still active and the gates were still wide open, the German-American lifestyle was quite the norm. Her best friend’s father was a Soldier, and at 18 she married one, herself. In addition, she worked for the Army & Air Force Exchange Service on base for more than 13 years as a young adult.



So it was of little surprise that when Nicole Anderson was offered a job with Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz she left the German corporate world she was employed with for seven years and came back to what she missed most.



And now, with over 18 months working at LRC Rheinland-Pfalz as an administrative support assistant, the 44-year-old local national Army employee said she’s very happy with her decision.



“I like the people here the most,” said Anderson. “When I first started working here I was a little hesitant and afraid, but everyone was so welcoming and helpful. If I didn’t understand something, they were quick to help me out. I can honestly say I have never experienced this level of teamwork anywhere else before – not to this extent.”



As an administrative support professional, Anderson is responsible for more than a few day-to-day tasks and duties. She handles the morning personnel status and accountability reports and updates the manning documents. She also updates the director’s briefing slides on SharePoint and MS Teams, and she assists with the deep dive briefings. In addition, she handles overseas extensions and other personnel action requests, drafts memos and other messages, and completes a ton of other administrative paperwork.



One of her duties – which is extremely important to LRC Rheinland-Pfalz, 405th Army Field Support Brigade and U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz – is hiring actions. Anderson has administratively assisted with hiring about 25 people, thus far. And with a constant flow of personnel leaving and new ones arriving, it’s critically important that the LRC Rheinland-Pfalz workforce in the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder military communities remains fully mission capable and ready at all times.



“All the hiring actions and paperwork must be 100 percent accurate, and the whole process takes a lot of time,” said Anderson. “But I like a challenge. There’s always something new, and we have a great support system.”



And it’s nice to meet the new employees when they arrive and start working, said Anderson.



“Their supervisors usually bring them by so we can meet them, or I see them at various functions we have, which is nice. Before meeting them, they’re just names on documents, so it’s really nice to put faces to the names,” she said.



Working for the Army and LRC Rheinland-Pfalz just feels right for Anderson, she said.



“I’ve been around the U.S. Army for so long it’s now part of who I am,” said Anderson. “I grew up with the Army and have been connected to the Army in one way or another my whole life.”



