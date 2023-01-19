The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Maintenance Support Team onboard the Motor Vessel Iroquois repairs the needle-dam-girder beam slot Jan. 19, 2023, on the downstream side of Watts Bar Lock on the Tennessee River in Decatur, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Gary Fleeman)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 08:14
|Photo ID:
|7599212
|VIRIN:
|230119-A-A1409-1025
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|7.46 MB
|Location:
|DECATUR, TN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Maintenance Support Team repairing slot at Watts Bar Lock [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Maintenance Support Team repairing slot at Watts Bar Lock
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT