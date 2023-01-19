Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance Support Team repairing slot at Watts Bar Lock [Image 4 of 4]

    Maintenance Support Team repairing slot at Watts Bar Lock

    DECATUR, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Maintenance Support Team onboard the Motor Vessel Iroquois repairs the needle-dam-girder beam slot Jan. 19, 2023, on the downstream side of Watts Bar Lock on the Tennessee River in Decatur, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Gary Fleeman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 08:14
    Location: DECATUR, TN, US 
