Maintenance Support Team repairing slot at Watts Bar Lock

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Maintenance Support Team onboard the Motor Vessel Iroquois repairs the needle-dam-girder beam slot Jan. 19, 2023, on the downstream side of Watts Bar Lock on the Tennessee River in Decatur, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Gary Fleeman)

