Maintenance Support Team repairing slot at Watts Bar Lock

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Maintenance Support Team onboard the Motor Vessel Iroquois is positioned on the downstream side of Watts Bar Lock on the Tennessee River in Decatur, Tennessee, to repair the needle-dam-girder beam slot Jan. 19, 2023. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.24.2023 Location: DECATUR, TN, US