    Maintenance Support Team repairing slot at Watts Bar Lock [Image 3 of 4]

    DECATUR, TN, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Maintenance Support Team onboard the Motor Vessel Iroquois is positioned on the downstream side of Watts Bar Lock on the Tennessee River in Decatur, Tennessee, to repair the needle-dam-girder beam slot Jan. 19, 2023. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 08:14
    Photo ID: 7599211
    VIRIN: 230119-A-EO110-1003
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 23.58 MB
    Location: DECATUR, TN, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Navigation
    Iroquois
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Watts Bar Lock
    Maintenance Support Team

