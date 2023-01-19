The Barrier Boats of NSA Souda Bay Port Ops

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 19, 2023) Sailors assigned the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay’s Port Operations Team use a new 30-foot Modutech barrier boat to tow an old barrier boat to the pier for disposition near the NATO Marathi Pier Complex in Souda Bay, Crete, Greece. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

