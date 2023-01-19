The Barrier Boats of NSA Souda Bay Port Ops

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 19, 2023) The Port Operations Team of Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces operating in the U.S. Sixth Fleet through port services and oil spill prevention and response for visiting assets. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

