    The Barrier Boats of NSA Souda Bay Port Ops [Image 2 of 5]

    The Barrier Boats of NSA Souda Bay Port Ops

    GREECE

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Nicholas Tenorio 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 19, 2023) Crane operators lower a new 30-foot Modutech barrier boat into Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.24.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 7598882
    VIRIN: 230119-N-YD328-0044
    Resolution: 5251x3501
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Barrier Boats of NSA Souda Bay Port Ops [Image 5 of 5], by Nicholas Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

