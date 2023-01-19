The Barrier Boats of NSA Souda Bay Port Ops

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Jan. 19, 2023) Crane operators lower a new 30-foot Modutech barrier boat into Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Nicholas S. Tenorio/Released)
Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
Date Posted:
|01.24.2023 01:13
Location:
|GR
