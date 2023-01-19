Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 kicks off [Image 3 of 3]

    Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 kicks off

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A Voyager KC assigned to the 10 and 101 Squadrons based at Royal Air Force Brize Norton, United Kingdom, lands prior to the start of Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan 19, 2023. Red Flag provides real-time war scenarios to test the readiness capabilities of U.S. military services and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

