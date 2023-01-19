Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 kicks off

A Voyager KC assigned to the 10 and 101 Squadrons based at Royal Air Force Brize Norton, United Kingdom, lands prior to the start of Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan 19, 2023. Red Flag provides real-time war scenarios to test the readiness capabilities of U.S. military services and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
