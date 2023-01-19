A Voyager KC assigned to the 10 and 101 Squadrons based at Royal Air Force Brize Norton, United Kingdom, lands prior to the start of Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan 19, 2023. Red Flag provides real-time war scenarios to test the readiness capabilities of U.S. military services and coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 19:02 Photo ID: 7598615 VIRIN: 230112-F-WE075-911 Resolution: 5204x3462 Size: 1.1 MB Location: US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 kicks off [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.