A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron-211, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, takes off prior to the start of Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan 19, 2023. Red Flag is the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise, which provides aircrews the experiences of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 19:02
|Photo ID:
|7598613
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-WE075-1008
|Resolution:
|4944x3289
|Size:
|606.65 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 kicks off [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT