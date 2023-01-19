Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 kicks off

    Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 kicks off

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    A U.S. Marine Corps F-35B from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron-211, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, takes off prior to the start of Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan 19, 2023. Red Flag is the U.S. Air Force’s premier air-to-air combat training exercise, which provides aircrews the experiences of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    This work, Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 kicks off [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35B
    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron-211
    RFNAFB
    RF 23-1

