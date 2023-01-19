A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 135 at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington, takes-off prior to the start of Red Flag 23-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan 19, 2023. Red Flag allows U.S. and coalition forces to train together in high-end, realistic scenarios increasing interoperability of the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Megan Estrada)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 19:02
|Photo ID:
|7598614
|VIRIN:
|230119-F-WE075-824
|Resolution:
|4600x3061
|Size:
|931.76 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag-Nellis 23-1 kicks off [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Megan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
