    Strategic Planning Conference brings USAICoE, City of Sierra Vista and Cochise County leadership to shared vision [Image 2 of 3]

    Strategic Planning Conference brings USAICoE, City of Sierra Vista and Cochise County leadership to shared vision

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Amy Stork 

    U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence

    Left to right, City of Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa II; former Deputy to the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, Jeffrey Jennings; and Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, USAICoE and Fort Huachuca commanding general, discuss the different capabilities Fort Huachuca has to offer during the Strategic Planning Conference held at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Jan. 19-20.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 14:38
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    This work, Strategic Planning Conference brings USAICoE, City of Sierra Vista and Cochise County leadership to shared vision [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Huachuca
    USAICoE
    Cochise County
    Strategic Planning Conference
    City of Sierra Vista

