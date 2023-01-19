Left to right, City of Sierra Vista Mayor Clea McCaa II; former Deputy to the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, Jeffrey Jennings; and Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, USAICoE and Fort Huachuca commanding general, discuss the different capabilities Fort Huachuca has to offer during the Strategic Planning Conference held at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Jan. 19-20.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 14:38
|Photo ID:
|7598047
|VIRIN:
|230119-A-JY347-185
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.08 MB
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strategic Planning Conference brings USAICoE, City of Sierra Vista and Cochise County leadership to shared vision [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strategic Planning Conference brings USAICoE, City of Sierra Vista and Cochise County leadership to shared vision
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT