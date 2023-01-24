Strategic Planning Conference brings USAICoE, City of Sierra Vista and Cochise County leadership to shared vision

Photo By Amy Stork | Left to right, Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of...... read more read more Photo By Amy Stork | Left to right, Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence Senior Enlisted Advisor; and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason McCoy, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command Senior Enlisted Advisor, identify key objectives and tasks aimed at improving the installation and surrounding area, tentative lines of effort under which to nest those objectives, and an ideal shared vision for 2030, during the Strategic Planning Conference at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Jan. 19-20. see less | View Image Page

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — Maj. Gen. Anthony R. Hale, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence and Fort Huachuca commanding general, with leadership from Fort Huachuca, the City of Sierra Vista and Cochise County held a team building offsite to develop a shared vision for the installation, Jan. 19-20.



The event, held at the University of Arizona in Tucson, helped set a path forward to posture and prepare for Fort Huachuca to meet the Army and Department of Defense’s demands of 2023 and 2030, and to identify relationships, resources and interdependencies for success and sustained growth.



Fort Huachuca has not created a strategic plan since 2015, so the Senior Commander leveraged an outside, objective facilitator to drive the two-day event to help participants move away from the conventional Army, Joint, and Interagency planning models and encourage bold, creative thinking, innovation, and open dialogue.



“Thank you for taking the time to be here, this is important not only to Fort Huachuca, but the City of Sierra Vista,” Hale said. “It’s important not only for Fort Huachuca and the City of Sierra Vista, but it’s also important for Cochise County and it’s important for the state of Arizona, as well as the DoD, and The Department of the Army.”



Those in attendance were taken out of their comfort zones as they participated in multiple icebreaker events throughout the first day to develop key objectives and tasks aimed at improving the installation and surrounding area, tentative lines of effort under which to nest those objectives, and an ideal shared vision for 2030.



“I know everybody has different missions, we have different capabilities, we have different authorities, different approvals. We have, sometimes, different reporting chains to higher headquarters, that’s okay,” Hale said. “Over the next day and a half, I want to focus on what we can achieve as an end result, for leveraging each other’s talents to make Fort Huachuca the best installation in the Army.”



The last day of the event brought participants back together to brief what they thought of as the most important objectives and tasks.



Pete Don, USAICoE’s Defense Intelligence Senior Level Senior Technical Advisor and acting Deputy to the Commanding General, said the two-day offsite forced the participants to think boldly and broad, while pushing beyond their organizational bias, orthodox, and culture.



“The value and outcomes of this inclusive, collaborative event centered on the crosstalk and everyone’s experience and expertise with an eye on the future of Fort Huachuca,” Don said. “Our ability to exchange ideas in real time and the creative thinking resulted in the collective team’s ability to develop shared goals and outcomes.”



Through this collaborative effort, a 42-page after action report was generated to be combined with a similar conference from November to develop a cohesive strategic plan. The plan will be released in April 2023.



More photos can found at the Fort Huachuca Flickr page: https://www.flickr.com/photos/us_army_fort_huachuca/albums/72177720305470244/with/52645013929/