Left to right, Command Sgt. Maj. Tammy Everette, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence Senior Enlisted Advisor; and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason McCoy, U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command Senior Enlisted Advisor, identify key objectives and tasks aimed at improving the installation and surrounding area, tentative lines of effort under which to nest those objectives, and an ideal shared vision for 2030, during the Strategic Planning Conference at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Jan. 19-20.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 14:38 Photo ID: 7598048 VIRIN: 230119-A-JY347-604 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.41 MB Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strategic Planning Conference brings USAICoE, City of Sierra Vista and Cochise County leadership to shared vision [Image 3 of 3], by Amy Stork, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.