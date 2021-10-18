Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-9 CAV Tank Gunnery 2021 Set 2 [Image 4 of 7]

    1-9 CAV Tank Gunnery 2021 Set 2

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    An M1A2 SEP V3 Main Battle Tank with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division shows the amount of dust on the tank after firing the 120MM main gun at Fort Hood, Texas, on Oct. 19th, 2021.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 14:09
    Photo ID: 7598002
    VIRIN: 211019-A-RL155-632
    Resolution: 11109x6249
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-9 CAV Tank Gunnery 2021 Set 2 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M1/M1A1/M1A2 Abrams
    M1A2 Abrams MBT

