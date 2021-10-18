An M1A2 SEP V3 Main Battle Tank with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division shows the amount of dust on the tank after firing the 120MM main gun at Fort Hood, Texas, on Oct. 19th, 2021.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 14:09 Photo ID: 7598002 VIRIN: 211019-A-RL155-632 Resolution: 11109x6249 Size: 0 B Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-9 CAV Tank Gunnery 2021 Set 2 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.