A M1A2 SEP V3 Main Battle Tank with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division being ground guided after receiving fuel during tank qualification gunnery, at Fort Hood, Texas, on Oct. 14th, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 14:09
|Photo ID:
|7598006
|VIRIN:
|211015-A-RL155-899
|Resolution:
|12000x8000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
This work, 1-9 CAV Tank Gunnery 2021 Set 2 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
