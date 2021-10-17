Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-9 CAV Tank Gunnery 2021 Set 2 [Image 5 of 7]

    1-9 CAV Tank Gunnery 2021 Set 2

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    A crew of a M1A2 SEP V3 Main Battle Tank with Apache Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division observes a fire down range caused by a M865 Training Sabot round at Fort Hood, Texas, on Oct. 17th, 2021.

    Date Taken: 10.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 14:09
    Photo ID: 7598003
    VIRIN: 220110-A-RL155-602
    Resolution: 7351x4135
    Size: 0 B
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-9 CAV Tank Gunnery 2021 Set 2 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    M1/M1A1/M1A2 Abrams
    M1A2 Abrams MBT

