SAN DIEGO (Jan. 20, 2023) — Retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams receives a Navy Cross for his actions during the Korean War Jan. 20.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 13:08
|Photo ID:
|7597921
|VIRIN:
|230120-N-SR275-1476
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT