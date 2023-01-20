SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 20, 2023) — (from left) Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, and Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell render honors during a ceremony awarding Williams with a Navy Cross Jan. 20. Del Toro was in San Diego for various fleet engagements, awards ceremonies and ship events.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 13:07
