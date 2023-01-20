SAN DIEGO (Jan. 20, 2023) — (from left) Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa, retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, and Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell render honors during a ceremony awarding Williams with a Navy Cross Jan. 20. Del Toro was in San Diego for various fleet engagements, awards ceremonies and ship events.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2023 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 13:07 Photo ID: 7597916 VIRIN: 230120-N-SR275-1368 Resolution: 5724x3220 Size: 4.82 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.