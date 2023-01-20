Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams [Image 5 of 11]

    SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams

    CA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    SAN DIEGO (Jan. 20, 2023) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks during a ceremony awarding retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams, left, with a Navy Cross Jan. 20. Del Toro was in San Diego for various fleet engagements, awards ceremonies and ship events.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 13:07
    Photo ID: 7597917
    VIRIN: 230120-N-SR275-1418
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams
    SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams
    SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams
    SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams
    SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams
    SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams
    SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams
    SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams
    SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams
    SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams
    SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY CROSS
    KOREAN WAR
    SECNAV78
    SECNAV DEL TORO
    E ROYCE WILLIAMS
    CAPTAIN WILLIAMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT