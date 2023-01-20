SECNAV Presents the Navy Cross to E. Royce Williams

SAN DIEGO (Jan. 20, 2023) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers remarks during a ceremony awarding retired U.S. Navy Capt. E. Royce Williams, left, with a Navy Cross Jan. 20. Del Toro was in San Diego for various fleet engagements, awards ceremonies and ship events.

