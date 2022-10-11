World-renowned AFRL researcher inducted into Engineering and Science Hall of Fame

Dr. Nicholas “Nick” J. Pagano, an internationally recognized composite materials researcher, speaks to local high school science, technology, engineering and math students at the Engineers Club in Dayton, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022, following his induction into the Engineering and Science Hall of Fame. The lecture, in which Pagano discussed his experiences and motivation for his career, was part of the hall’s Inductees Lectures program to "Listen to and question those who have made history." (Courtesy photo)

