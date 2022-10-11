Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    World-renowned AFRL researcher inducted into Engineering and Science Hall of Fame [Image 3 of 3]

    World-renowned AFRL researcher inducted into Engineering and Science Hall of Fame

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Nicholas “Nick” J. Pagano, an internationally recognized composite materials researcher, speaks to local high school science, technology, engineering and math students at the Engineers Club in Dayton, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022, following his induction into the Engineering and Science Hall of Fame. The lecture, in which Pagano discussed his experiences and motivation for his career, was part of the hall’s Inductees Lectures program to "Listen to and question those who have made history." (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 12:13
    Photo ID: 7597552
    VIRIN: 221110-F-JC276-0017
    Resolution: 1385x2078
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World-renowned AFRL researcher inducted into Engineering and Science Hall of Fame [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    World-renowned AFRL researcher inducted into Engineering and Science Hall of Fame
    World-renowned AFRL researcher inducted into Engineering and Science Hall of Fame
    World-renowned AFRL researcher inducted into Engineering and Science Hall of Fame

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    World-renowned AFRL researcher inducted into Engineering and Science Hall of Fame

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Science and Engineering
    Air Force Materiel Command
    Materials and Manufacturing Directorate
    AFRL/RX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT