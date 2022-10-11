Dr. Nicholas “Nick” J. Pagano, an internationally recognized composite materials researcher, speaks to local high school science, technology, engineering and math students at the Engineers Club in Dayton, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2022, following his induction into the Engineering and Science Hall of Fame. The lecture, in which Pagano discussed his experiences and motivation for his career, was part of the hall’s Inductees Lectures program to "Listen to and question those who have made history." (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2023 12:13
|Photo ID:
|7597552
|VIRIN:
|221110-F-JC276-0017
|Resolution:
|1385x2078
|Size:
|1.75 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, World-renowned AFRL researcher inducted into Engineering and Science Hall of Fame [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
World-renowned AFRL researcher inducted into Engineering and Science Hall of Fame
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT