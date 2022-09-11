Dr. Nicholas “Nick” J. Pagano, longtime Air Force Research Laboratory employee and world-renowned composite materials researcher, sits for his official portrait at the Engineers Club in Dayton, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2022. Pagano was inducted into the Engineering and Science Hall of Fame for his pioneering contributions in modeling performance of composite materials and his image will be enshrined in the hall at the Engineers Club of Dayton. (Courtesy photo)
World-renowned AFRL researcher inducted into Engineering and Science Hall of Fame
