Dr. Nicholas “Nick” J. Pagano, longtime Air Force Research Laboratory employee and world-renowned composite materials researcher, sits for his official portrait at the Engineers Club in Dayton, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2022. Pagano was inducted into the Engineering and Science Hall of Fame for his pioneering contributions in modeling performance of composite materials and his image will be enshrined in the hall at the Engineers Club of Dayton. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2022 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 12:13 Photo ID: 7597549 VIRIN: 221109-F-JC276-0014 Resolution: 2750x3500 Size: 6.54 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, World-renowned AFRL researcher inducted into Engineering and Science Hall of Fame [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.