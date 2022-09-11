World-renowned AFRL researcher inducted into Engineering and Science Hall of Fame

Dr. Som Soni, left, former Air Force Research Laboratory scientist Dr. Nicholas “Nick” J. Pagano, center, and Engineering and Science Hall of Fame Board of Trustees President James Mattice, right, pose in the Engineers Club in Dayton, Ohio, Nov. 9, 2022, following Pagano’s induction ceremony. Soni, Pagano’s longtime friend and colleague, wrote the nomination package to highlight Pagano’s extensive achievements and contributions to the composite materials research field over 40 years. (Courtesy photo)

