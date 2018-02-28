An image of the sun can be seen through a light projection casted by telescope at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 6, 2023. The light projection from the telescope is used to locate and measure sunspots representing cooler sections on the sun's surface. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2018 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 11:18 Photo ID: 7597507 VIRIN: 230106-F-IP012-1035 Resolution: 4891x3254 Size: 2.41 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Weather Squadron monitors solar activities [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.