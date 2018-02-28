Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Weather Squadron monitors solar activities [Image 2 of 6]

    2nd Weather Squadron monitors solar activities

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2018

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    An image of the sun can be seen through a light projection casted by telescope at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 6, 2023. The light projection from the telescope is used to locate and measure sunspots representing cooler sections on the sun's surface. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

    This work, 2nd Weather Squadron monitors solar activities [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

