2nd Weather Squadron monitors solar activities

An image of the sun can be seen through a light projection casted by telescope at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 6, 2023. The light projection from the telescope is used to locate and measure sunspots representing cooler sections on the sun's surface. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)
