U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colin Bauerle, 2nd Weather Squadron radar airfield and weather systems technician, examines a monitor of the sun at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 6, 2023. The primary mission for the 2nd WS is to alert both Holloman and the Air Force of any solar activity that is capable of disrupting both electrical and radio signals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2018 Date Posted: 01.23.2023 11:18 Photo ID: 7597506 VIRIN: 230106-F-IP012-1032 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.76 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Weather Squadron monitors solar activities [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Isaiah Pedrazzini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.