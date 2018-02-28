2nd Weather Squadron monitors solar activities

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colin Bauerle, 2nd Weather Squadron radar airfield and weather systems technician, performs maintenance on the observatory telescope at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Jan. 6, 2023. The telescope tracks and monitors any solar activity that can cause radio or electrical interferences to the Air Forces mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Pedrazzini)

