    Obangame Express 2023 Exercise Control Group [Image 3 of 4]

    Obangame Express 2023 Exercise Control Group

    NIGERIA

    01.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Edy 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The Gambian Navy Lt. Cmdr. Farra Jobe, a liaison officer, poses for a photo in the Naval Dockyard in Lagos, Nigeria, Jan. 23, 2023. Obangame Express 2023, conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is a maritime exercise designed to improve cooperation, and increase maritime safety and security among participating nations in the Gulf of Guinea and Southern Atlantic Ocean. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts the full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national interests and security and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st class Cameron C. Edy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obangame Express 2023 Exercise Control Group [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Cameron Edy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    OE23

