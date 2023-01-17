Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Greek Air Assault Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    Greek Air Assault Exercise

    GREECE

    01.17.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    On Tuesday, Jan. 17,
    Task Force Chimera stationed in Greece conducted an air assault exercise alongside
    the Greek 32nd Marine BDE and 1st Aviation BDE. This event began
    with conducting route recon and landing zone security for the
    air assault mission. After the recon was complete, two UH-60 Blackhawks from Alpha Co, 3-501 AHB conducted an infill of a platoon for the Greek marines onto their objective.
    The marines began a two-hour patrol up Mount Pelion where they received a
    a simulated casualty who was evacuated with one HH-60 from C Co, 2-501
    GSAB. Following the MEDEVAC, the marines began exfil via the two UH-60 Blackhawks, back to Camp Georgolous in Volos. Exercises like this not only build
    interoperability, but strengthen the partnership we have with our NATO
    allies in Greece while growing stronger together.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.23.2023 03:25
