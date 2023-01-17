Greek Air Assault Exercise

On Tuesday, Jan. 17,

Task Force Chimera stationed in Greece conducted an air assault exercise alongside

the Greek 32nd Marine BDE and 1st Aviation BDE. This event began

with conducting route recon and landing zone security for the

air assault mission. After the recon was complete, two UH-60 Blackhawks from Alpha Co, 3-501 AHB conducted an infill of a platoon for the Greek marines onto their objective.

The marines began a two-hour patrol up Mount Pelion where they received a

a simulated casualty who was evacuated with one HH-60 from C Co, 2-501

GSAB. Following the MEDEVAC, the marines began exfil via the two UH-60 Blackhawks, back to Camp Georgolous in Volos. Exercises like this not only build

interoperability, but strengthen the partnership we have with our NATO

allies in Greece while growing stronger together

